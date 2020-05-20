Huntsville Man Charged With Failing To Provide Breath Sample

On Sunday May 17th, 2020 at approximately 3:12 p.m., Officers from the Huntsville OPP conducted a check of a car on the Lorne St. South Huntsville. The driver of the car appeared to have been drinking and when asked to provide a breath sample by Police he refused.

Rocky Racktoo, a 68 year old Huntsville man has been charged with the following:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Racktoo was released and will be appearing in Huntsville Court on August 5th, 2020 to answer to his charges.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.