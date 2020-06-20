Hudson’s Bay And Team Canada Athletes Celebrate Summer With The Canada Day Games

With the Tokyo Olympic Games postponed, Hudson’s Bay and Team Canada athletes are celebrating our Canadian pride and the best of summer with the Canada Day Games. On July 1, Canadians are encouraged to wear their Team Canada Collection gear, available at Hudson’s Bay and thebay.com , and participate in eight fun, lighthearted (but still competitive) outdoor events: Speed Sunscreening, the Burger Flip, Pairs Ice Cream Eating, Sprinkler Jump, Freestyle Strutting, Pool Noodle Javelin, Synchronized Celebrating, and Artistic Sparkler Dancing.

“Hudson’s Bay is a proud supporter of Canadian athletes as the Official Outfitter of Team Canada, even if the road to the podium may be a little delayed,” said Iain Nairn, President, Hudson’s Bay. “We look forward to the Canada Day Games galvanizing our collective pride by celebrating some favourite summer activities while continuing to stand behind our Olympic hopefuls.”

“I was really looking forward to representing Team Canada at my very first Olympic Games this summer but I know the decision to postpone was in the best interest of our communities. Luckily, I’ve had incredible support from friends, family and Hudson’s Bay to help me get through this period. I think the Canada Day Games is a great way for everyone to take their minds off things as well as an opportunity to support athletes,” said taekwondo star Skylar Park. “I can’t wait to embrace summer and enjoy a much needed day of fun on Canada Day!”

To kick start the competition, Hudson’s Bay enlisted Canadian athletes including Antoine Valois-Fortier (Judo/Burger Flip), Christabel Nettey (Athletics/Sprinkler Jump), Heather Bansley (Beach Volleyball/Speed Sunscreening), Jennifer Abel (Diving/Artistic Sparkler Dancing), Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Freestyle Skiing/Pairs Ice Cream Eating), Khamica Bingham (Athletics/Freestyle Strutting), Sean McColl (Sport Climbing/Pool Noodle Javelin) and Skylar Park (Taekwondo/Synchronized Celebrating) who will show off their skills and set the bar for the friendly competition. Canadians can join in on the fun by sharing on social media using #CanadaDayGames and tagging @HudsonsBay.

The Team Canada Collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and accessories for men, women and children. Key features include bold tones of red and black with striking pops of gold, strong graphics and a nod to graffiti and street style, all woven together with the confident use of the Maple Leaf. The new Team Canada Collection is now available at Hudson’s Bay stores across Canada and on thebay.com and ranges in price from $25 – $125. The official Team Canada Tokyo 2020 kit will be unveiled at a later date.

To learn more about the events, visit Hudson’s Bay’s social media channels.