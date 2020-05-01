How To Save On Car Insurance Through COVID19

“During this exceptional time, our teams have acted with compassion and professionalism to support our customers with relief measures suited to their unique circumstances,” said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO, Economical Insurance. “Over the past several weeks, we have launched a number of programs for our personal and commercial insurance customers which we expect will result in more than $50 million in total relief for them during this uncertain time. We have also increased our annual community giving to more than $1 million to help communities across Canada meet distinctly local needs.”

Modifications to car insurance coverage can change what Canadians pay for insurance on a monthly basis. Economical customers should reach out to their broker, while Sonnet customers can use online chat or email, to review their individual policy and options available to them.

If you are driving less, you may be eligible for an enhanced reduction on car insurance rates. Many insurance rates are calculated using an expected number of annual kilometres driven, so customers who disclose this change could, on average, see a difference of up to 15% in their monthly rate, until June 30. If you previously had a long commute, you may save more than someone who drove fewer kilometres annually.

If you aren’t driving at all and your car is now parked, you can change the type of coverage on your vehicle for significant savings on your monthly rate – up to 75% on average. Applying a coverage suspension to your vehicle is a great way to reduce your rates while keeping your insurance policy active. You should ensure your policy will still protect you if you’re injured as a passenger in another car, or even as a pedestrian, if you do decide to remove some elements of coverage. You must inform your Economical broker or Sonnet before you start driving again so you have at least the provincially required coverage in place.

If your monthly budget has been impacted by COVID-19 through lack of employment or other factors, you may be eligible to defer your monthly payments, change your payment plan, or alter your method of payment to find a solution that fits your needs.

If you are supporting your community by using your personal vehicle for things like volunteering or some form of delivery support, there will be no impact to your premium, but you should disclose this to your insurer.

Economical and Sonnet will continue to assess these measures and ensure the right options are in place for customers. Alongside valued broker partners and dedicated employees, Economical is prepared to support Canadians through COVID-19.