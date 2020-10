Provincial Police in Haliburton Highlands, the Highlands East Fire Department with Paramedics were called to attend a house fire (Oct 15, 2020 @ 4:40 am) on Glamor Lake Rd, in the Township of Highlands East.

Details of the fire are limited.

The Office of the Fire Marshal are at the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.