Hospital Foundation’s Biggest Event Of The Year Goes Virtual

The 19th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Gala is going virtual. For the past 18 years, the event has typically been the most attended annual fundraising event for the Hospital. With past themes that took attendees around the world to Italy, France, South America, Africa and more, this year’s event explores somewhere a little more familiar—home.

“Like so many things, our gala hasn’t escaped the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Development Officer – Annual Giving, with the OSMH Foundation. “It’s one of the most important events for us and after months of research, we’re excited to announce the gala will go ahead albeit in a different format than usual.”

The Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée will take place on October 16th, 2020 as planned. The evening will be full of entertainment centred on supporting the Hospital while celebrating the Halloween theme throughout. The Soiree will include remarks from Soldiers’ heathcare professionals and guest speakers, a raffle, a costume contest, an online silent auction open to everyone and will be hosted by The Auctionista – a virtual gala expert.

“While we aren’t able to gather physically, we have envisioned an evening of activities that will connect our community in a way we’ve never done before,” said St. Pierre. “Because there will be no ticket sales, attendance is unlimited. Same goes for the silent auction. We’ve moved that online so everyone who wants to participate can do so.”

In place of tickets, evening “add-ons” will be available to enhance the virtual gala experience, including VIP and Dinner Party Packages. Sponsorship opportunities are available and the Gala Committee is currently collecting silent auction item donations.

Over the last 18 years, 5,700 people have participated in the OSMH Foundation’s galas, raising more than $1,000,000 for the Hospital.

To find out more information about sponsorship opportunities or to donate silent auction items, please visit hospitalgala.ca. As more Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée details become available, they will be posted there.