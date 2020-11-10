Home Renovations Due To COVID-19: Obey The Law And Protect Yourself

This year, COVID-19 has forced the majority of Ontarians to reassess their plans. With social distancing and limited travel rules in place, home improvement renovations have become top-of-mind for many.

Sales of home improvement and entertainment goods have increased dramatically during COVID-19, with Statistics Canada reporting that in June alone, sales were $3.5 B – higher than during the same month in 2019. If your home improvement renovations involve electrical work, it is important for you to know that hiring a Licensed Electrical Contractor is both a requirement and a benefit that protects your home and family.

“Ontarians are not always aware of the risks associated with hiring unlicensed contractors for their electrical work,” says Soussanna Karas, Director, Licensing at Electrical Safety Authority. “Hiring a Licensed Electrical Contractor is not only the law, but it provides peace of mind that the work will be done right and there won’t be any surprises that affect your wallet or your safety.”

Hiring a Licensed Electrical Contractor is the law in Ontario. Licensed Electrical Contractors provide three important qualifications that protect homeowners:

Business License provided by the Electrical Safety Authority of Ontario that ensures they are qualified for the work



Licensed Master Electrician on staff who will ensure the work complies with all laws and regulations



Liability and Home Insurance to protect homeowners from any claims that may arise. For example, if an unlicensed electrician gets hurt on the job, the homeowner may be found responsible. Or if an insurance claim is related to unlicensed electrical work, the homeowner’s claim may be denied.

Licensed Electrical Contractors also file the electrical notification of work to the ESA, can request an inspection, and can provide an ESA Certificate of Acceptance for the homeowner’s insurance company.

From leaving live wires hanging in a basement to dangerous solar panel installations, ESA has encountered many examples of dangerous work conducted by unlicensed electricians. To verify or find a Licensed Electrical Contractor in your area refer to ESA’s easy look-up tool here.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority