Highlands East Resident Provides False Identification To Police

A recent vehicle stop conducted by the OPP resulted in the arrest of the driver, who now faces multiple charges.

On December 28, 2019 an OPP officer from the City of Kawartha Lakes conducted a vehicle stop on Pontypool Road. During the ensuing investigation, the driver provided false identification and was subsequently arrested for failing to identify and obstruct.

A small quantity of cocaine was located in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver, Jonathon Segers, 29 years of age, of Highlands East, was charged with the following offences:

Obstruct peace officer

Driving while under suspension

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear in Court on February 13, 2020.