High Risk Vehicle Stop Near Highway 400 In Barrie

South Simcoe Police have charged two 20-year-old Barrie residents following a weapons incident in Innisfil.

On Thursday, December 26, 2019, at around 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the Belle Aire Beach Road and 20th Sideroad area for a report of a person being threatened with a handgun during a dispute at Christmas dinner. The victim also reported being assaulted by a second suspect. The suspects then left the scene in a vehicle. Officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop near Dunlop Street West and Highway 400 in Barrie and the suspects were arrested without incident. Police seized a knife, a baton and a pellet gun and laid a total of ten charges.

A 20-year-old Barrie man was charged with:

Assault

Point firearm (2 counts)

Carry concealed weapon (2 counts)

Use imitation firearm while committing offence

Weapons dangerous

Utter threats

A 20-year-old Barrie woman was charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Weapons Dangerous

The two accused were released with a future court date. No one was injured in the incident.