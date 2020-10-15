Here Is How You Can Donate Winter Coats In Muskoka

Do you have winter coats you want to donate?

Planning for the 2020 Winter Coat Drive is underway and The District of Muskoka would like to thank the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes and Fabricare Cleaning Centre for partnering to deliver this community initiative.

The District started delivering the coat drive in 2012, and over the last eight years has worked with various community partners and volunteers to collect used winter apparel to support Muskoka residents over the winter months.

“We are so pleased that despite COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes and Fabricare Cleaning Centre can work together to deliver the 2020 coat drive” shares District Chair John Klinck. “Our community is so fortunate to have volunteers with such drive and passion to help our most vulnerable population. A sincere thank-you to all those involved in the planning, organizing, and delivery of this drive and to those who can donate coats to this much needed initiative”.

Coat donations will be accepted at Fabricare Cleaning Centres across Muskoka starting Friday, October 16th and will be collected through to Friday November 20th. Due to COVID-19 concerns, winter accessories such as boots, mitts, and hats cannot be accepted this year and all donated coats must be inside a plastic bag.

Dates, times, and locations for coat pick up will be shared at a later date.

If you have any questions regarding this year’s drive you can contact John de Koning with the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes at (705) 706-3600 or johndekoning@gmail.com