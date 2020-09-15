Help Pets In Need Find A Forever Family During PetSmart Charities® Of Canada National Adoption Days

While Canadians across the country rushed to temporarily foster animals in need amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animal shelters across the country remain overwhelmed with lost, abandoned and surrendered pets. To help address these issues, PetSmart Charities of Canada, a leading funder of animal welfare, is hosting its quarterly National Adoption Days event from Sept. 14 – 30.

This year’s event differs from years’ past, offering a virtual component to help prospective pet parents jumpstart their adoption journey from the comfort of their homes. At petsmart.ca/adoptions, users can search by postal code and view hundreds of adoptable animals from more than 186 animal welfare organizations across the country.

Users can customize their search, and specify whether they are seeking a cat or dog and their desired age, breed, colour, size, etc. Once users find a pet they are interested in, they will be able to learn more about them and schedule meet-and-greets with adoption partners before visiting their local PetSmart to finalize the adoption process.

During National Adoption Days, PetSmart is ensuring pets who find their forever homes are ready for life with their new pet parents. PetSmart will be providing a free adoption kit worth over $300 in savings for all the supplies they may need, including a coupon for a free bag of dog or cat food.

PetSmart Charities of Canada is doing its part to give these deserving pets the best chance at finding loving homes by providing grants to more than 200 animal welfare organizations across the country. The grants help provide shelter, socialization and veterinary care to homeless pets to prepare them for adoption. In addition, through its continued support of the health and wellbeing of pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, PetSmart Charities has recently added to its $2 million commitment to include an additional $1.2 million in grants to assist animal shelters and organizations helping to keep pets and people together.

“With so many shelters overwhelmed with fewer resources, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet in need,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities and PetSmart Charities of Canada. “Not only can you help reduce the strain on shelters and change a pet’s life, but you’ll also benefit from the support and unconditional love that pets provide.”

Those who aren’t ready to adopt a pet can still help pets in need by donating food and supplies to local drives held in participating PetSmart stores, or by making a financial donation online through PetSmart Charities of Canada.

PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Days Details:

Dates: Sept. 14 – 30, 2020

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across Canada. Visit www.petsmart.ca/adoptions to find a store near you.

Visit petsmart.ca/adoptions to search adoptable shelter pets by postal code from local adoption organizations Browse available pets or specify the breed, colour, gender, age, etc. of the desired pet Request more information from local adoption partners and schedule a virtual meet and greet Visit your nearest PetSmart store and finalize your adoption

SOURCE PetSmart Charities of Canada