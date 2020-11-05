Located – Help Locate A Missing Male From Lake Of Bays

Luke POMBIERE was located earlier today and is in good health. Huntsville OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is a 38-year-old, Lake of Bays Township man Luke Pombiere. Luke was last seen in the area of Fieldale Rd., Lake of Bays Township on November 4th, 2020.

He is described as 6’2″ tall, with brown hair. He weighs approximately 181 lbs. He may be driving a grey 2004, Toyota Corolla Ontario licence plate # CKPB 070.

Police, family and friends are concerned for Luke’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.