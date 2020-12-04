Heinz Releases Limited Run Of All-Red Ketchup Puzzle For The Holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Heinz is re-releasing a limited run of its infamously slow Heinz Ketchup Puzzle — the gift that keeps on giving, and giving, and giving. With 570 identical pieces, all in Heinz red, this gift will offer near-endless entertainment — and with every order, Heinz will donate a food item to Food Banks Canada.

It’s available online now at HeinzKetchupPuzzle.ca for $35 (CAD) and, while the puzzle is slow, sales won’t be. When it launched in the Spring, the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle sold out in under 72 hours, so consumers will have to act quickly if they want this on their wish-list.

“When we initially released the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, Canadians couldn’t get enough, and so we decided to bring it back. It’s a perfect and unique gift for those HEINZ fans” says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “The slow pour of Heinz Ketchup is iconic, and the puzzle’s ability to mimic that slow pour is a perfect opportunity for fans to sit back with their families and pass the time during what could be a very different holiday season.”

The Heinz Ketchup Puzzle will be available for purchase at HeinzKetchupPuzzle.ca starting December 4th at 12pm ET.

Puzzle sales will be limited to one per customer, so be sure to act fast, and get ready to curl up by the fire for a long winter’s night of puzzling!

