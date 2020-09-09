Harvey’s Plants New Surprise In Kid’s Meals To Help Keep Canada A Beautiful Thing

In lieu of a plastic toy, kids will receive a sunflower or nasturtium plant kit that they can care for at home either indoors or outdoors. Plant types will change with the seasons in the future, and all kits will come with care instructions.

“We are always looking at our operations with a sustainability lens and asking ourselves how we can do better in reducing waste, limiting our carbon footprint and playing our part to help keep Canada a beautiful thing,” said David Colebrook, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey’s Canada. “Providing plants instead of plastic toys in our kid’s meals is a fun, eco-friendly way to involve the next generation in our efforts.”

Grow a Plant is the latest effort from Harvey’s in its long-term commitment to reduce single-use plastics and source from sustainable, recycled materials for as many items as possible. The brand’s commitment to reducing waste can be seen in its recent changes to more sustainable product and packaging options that has already impacted approximately 80% of all packaging.

In addition to being one of the first QSRs to move to paper straws in early 2019, all Harvey’s burger wrappers, poutine boxes and takeout and delivery bags are made from recycled paper. Condiment cups are made out of 100% bamboo while all shake cups and cutlery are made from 100% recycled materials.

While it continues to increase its sustainable packaging initiatives, Harvey’s has also made significant strides in its commitment to beef sustainability. Harvey’s only sources 100% Canadian Beef, and supports sustainable sourcing practices through its partnership with the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.

To learn more about Harvey’s sustainability practices, visit Harveys.ca.