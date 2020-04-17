Hallmark Provides Canadians With Opportunity To Say “Thank You”

“Like so many Canadians across the country, we have been feeling an immense amount of gratitude and respect for the heroes on the front lines,” said Carolyn Spriet, President, Hallmark Canada. “All over Canada, essential workers are rising to the occasion to help us get through this challenging time, and all of them deserve our heartfelt thanks for their courage and commitment to their communities.”

The 150,000 card giveaway is part of a Hallmark initiative to help people, all over North America, share messages of gratitude and support during this time of uncertainty. Hallmark’s initial card giveaway, launched in the United States to help people connect with friends and loved ones, received an overwhelmingly positive and unprecedented response, with all 2 million cards claimed in less than a week.

“A word of thanks can make a world of difference, and there is nothing more Canadian than to say thank you. We are beyond excited to provide Canadians with an opportunity to share their gratitude and support for the heroes in their grocery stores, senior care centres, hospitals and others in their local communities.”

Anyone in Canada who would like to show their thanks and help spread gratitude can go to Hallmark.ca/CareEnough to sign up to receive a free three-pack of gratitude cards, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Kindness and intent to put more appreciation in the world is all you need to participate. Check out stories of gratitude and share your own using #CareEnough.