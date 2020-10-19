Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigate Another Fatal Collision In Recent Days

OPP were also called to a fatal collision on Friday night.

First responders were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on Gelert Road in the Township of Minden Hills, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 4:35 p.m.

OPP say a vehicle travelling northbound crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and entered the ditch where the vehicle rolled.

57-year-old Darlene Thomas from Haliburton, was pronounced deceased at the scene who was driving the vehicle.

Gelert Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Traffic Collision (TTCI) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The road has since been reopened.

OPP say the cause of the collision is under investigation.