Habitat Launches First Ever Virtual Fundraising Event In Support of Bala Build Project

Through shelter, they empower. Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North is proud to launch the organization’s first ever virtual fundraising event, BUILDS IN MOTION (www.buildsinmotion.com). The impact of COVID-19 is the main driver for the event. A virtual fundraiser is only one way that Habitat for Humanity is adapting to the ‘new normal’ and the event also marks a renewed commitment by Habitat to deliver safe, decent, and affordable homes in our local communities. Now, more than ever the services of Habitat for Humanity are needed. “Stay at home sounds like good advice until you consider the many who live is unsafe, unsuitable housing and, worse, those who have no home at all.” said Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North.

BUILDS IN MOTION is running throughout the month of October in support of a number of active build projects across the Ontario Gateway North region, including two new, energy efficient homes in Bala that offer accessibility features.

On September 23, Phil Harding, Mayor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes, members of the Township of Muskoka Council, and the Muskoka Lakes Adopt-a-Home Team of Habitat for Humanity gathered to unveil the site of the homes, located at 1016 Elm Street, Bala.

“We know that a safe, decent and affordable home plays an absolutely critical role in helping families to create a brighter future, one filled with possibilities, progress, and community contribution.” said Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “Through developing affordable housing, we bring communities together to empower local people in need of a hand up.”

The future Habitat homes in Bala are no ordinary affordable homes. Not only do they offer desperately needed supply of quality housing units, they have a social conscious too. The 2022 build project looks beyond the construction of our homes to the well-being of the residents. These energy efficient homes will ensure a low cost of operating and they will offer numerous accessibility features. They remove many environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom, and hope for people currently isolated and limited by an inaccessible home.

“We invite the community to join BUILDS IN MOTION in support of affordable housing in Muskoka. We are seeking additional partnerships, corporate sponsors, and major donors,” added Ms. Woodcock, “to join in the successful delivery of these age-friendly, affordable homes. The affordable housing crisis affects everyone in the community, and we invite all to participate in the solution.”

To join the effort or find out more about how you can help, go to www.buildsinmotion.com or contact Donelda Hayes, Ward A Councillor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes at DHayes@muskokalakes.ca or Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North at ceo@habitatgatewaynorth.com.