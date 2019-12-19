Guns Seized During Search Warrant In Haliburton Highlands

On December 18, 2019 the OPP executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Haliburton Highlands area that resulted in three persons being charged and multiple firearms being seized.

Carmen Abrams, 31 years of age, Joseph Bell, 27 years of age, and Leah Cook, 30 years of age were arrested on scene.Â Each faces the following Criminal Code charges:

Four counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Five counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Abrams was held for a bail hearing while Bell and Cook are scheduled to appear Â in Minden Court on February 5, 2020.