Guns And Drugs Seized By OPP During Overnight Search Warrant In Tiny Township

On November 19, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT), OPP GHQ Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and uniformed detachment members executed a search warrant at an residence on Balm Beach Road in Tiny Township.

Attending officers located and arrested without incident three occupants and conducted a search of the residence resulting in the seizure of guns, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine. A person arrived at the address during the search and was also arrested during the investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Michel Lemay 55 years, Timothy Lemay 27 years, and Paul Baskerville 31 years, all of Tiny Township have been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (four counts)

Possession of a Loaded or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (four counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm (five counts)

Investigators have also charged Ryan Spademan 24 years of Midland with the following charges contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance

All of the accused are currently being held in police custody to appear before a video bail hearing and will appear in Midland Court at a future date.

