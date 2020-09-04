Gravenhurst Resident Celebrates $150,000 Win With The Bigger Spin Instant Game

Congratulations to Christina Delarosbil of Gravenuhurst for winning $150,000 with THE Bigger Spin Instant game.

On Mothers Day, the 53-year-old married mother of three went to the retailer when she uncovered her chance to spin in-store. she was shocked,as she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. She felt like a life-changing moment,as she smiled.

The retail worker plans to pay off her mortgage. It will only bring me closer to retirement, she said.

Its still kind of hard to believe. My advice to other players is if you don’t play you can’t win. It feels amazing,she concluded.

OLG is now accepting in-person prize claims by-appointment only for customers with prizes of $1,000 or more who wish to claim at the OLG Prize Centre. To best protect customers and staff, OLG has put in place appropriate health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from public health officials, which include physical distancing measures, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the pre-screening of visitors before granting entry. Players should contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim option or to schedule an appointment.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smithâ€™s Ultramar on Greer Road in Port Sydney.