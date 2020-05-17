Gravenhurst Public Library Developing Plan to Resume Specific Services

As per the Provincial Government’s May 14th Phase One release, which details a list of businesses and services in the Province that can re-open, Ontario public library services may resume delivery and pickup of library materials as early as May 19, 2020.

While Gravenhurst Public Library (GPL) truly appreciates that library services are valued by the community, GPL is delaying an immediate launch of such services until processes and measures have been fully developed to ensure the health and safety of our library staff and users during these uncertain times.

“Even though work on these processes and the purchase of essential supplies has already begun, we are not yet in a place where we can predict precisely how, where and when these services will be rolled out,” says Julia Reinhart, GPL CEO and Chief Librarian. “We will continue to keep everyone informed as decisions are made and our plans confirmed. We really miss our library users and want to make certain they are tapping into GPL digital resources, online programming and services while staying healthy.”

For any questions or concerns, GPL staff are responding to voicemails, emails and text messages from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Voicemail messages can be left on the GPL main line at 705-687-3382 and will be responded to on a regular basis. You can also call or text 705-644-4086, or email library@gravenhurst.ca. For more information and updates, please visit their website at www.gravenhurstlibrary.ca.