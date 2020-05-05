Gravenhurst Free Delivery Program Extended

A pilot project designed to offer free delivery to Gravenhurst businesses has been a huge hit in its initial stages. In fact, it’s been so successful that organizers have stepped forward with funding to make sure it continues.

In the first week of April, the Parry Sound Muskoka Community Network (PMCN) and the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce launched a program to cover the cost of delivery for Gravenhurst businesses offering essential services. The idea was to encourage residents to shop within the Gravenhurst community, while promoting COVID-19 safety measures.

“It’s been incredibly helpful. The support of the community has been outstanding and we’re so grateful,” says Brittany Williams of Sawdust City Brewing Co., one of the 17 Gravenhurst businesses taking part in the delivery program. “We simply couldn’t have done it without the assistance of the Gravenhurst Chamber and PMCN. It’s been an adjustment to our business model, needless to say, but it’s been inspiring to see businesses and community members all coming together to support one another. After all, we’re all in this together.”

Anette Gillan owns one of the town’s busiest deli and home baking locations at Well Fed. She says it’s been a time of adjustment and everyone is finding unique ways to offer their services to the public.”

“Although most of my customers choose to take advantage of our curbside pick-up services at Well Fed, we sure are thankful to be able to offer in-town delivery thanks to this initiative led by PMCN and the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce,” says Gillan.

The program took off rapidly, with businesses offering everything from prescription drugs to pet food. In total, more than 400 deliveries have been carried out as part of the program. That prompted the organizers to invest more funding in an effort to keep the program running.

“We’re very excited about the response so far,” says Stuart Morley of PMCN. “ As part of our mandate to encourage businesses to adopt technology we offered this opportunity to chambers throughout the region. Gravenhurst was the first to embrace the project. We now have Almaguin Chamber following with a program for delivery in Burks Falls and Sundridge. We were optimistic that businesses in Gravenhurst would get on board and the response has been overwhelming – both from the businesses community and from the residents of Gravenhurst.”

Sandy Lockhart, the Executive Director of the Gravenhurst Chamber, says this has been a very challenging time for small businesses across North America, and everyone is learning to adapt.

“We know the stress on Gravenhurst’s business owners has been extreme and we’re trying to help them out in any way we can, ” says Lockhart. “The people of this community want to do the right thing and support the local economy. Our aim with this project is to allow them to do that as safely and as economically as possible.”

To get involved or to find out more contact manager@gravenhurstchamber.com.