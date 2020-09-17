Gravenhurst Couple Donates $2M To South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF) is deeply honoured to acknowledge the largest single donation from a living donor in its history with the announcement today of a $2 million gift from Bary and Brenda Gray of Gravenhurst.

This generous donation will be used to renovate and purchase new ultrasound and

radiology equipment for the diagnostic imaging department at South Muskoka Memorial

Hospital.

In recognition of their extraordinary gift, SMMH will recognize the Grays by renaming the imaging department the Bary and Brenda Gray Imaging Department.

Bary and Brenda built a home in Gravenhurst in 2009 and used it seasonally for 10 years. In 2019, they sold their home in Aurora and moved to Gravenhurst year-round. The convincing factor that inspired them to make their significant donation was when Bary twice required visits to the emergency department. The Grays were overwhelmed by the excellence of the care and attention he received, alleviating any doubts regarding access to the same quality of health care they had received in the city.

“I am now under the excellent care of Dr. Cipriani,” recalls Bary. “Along with the rest of the healthcare team at the hospital, we really feel we couldn’t be in better hands.”

“Quality health care and a well-equipped hospital are so important to a community,” says Brenda. “We feel very fortunate to be in the position to show our gratitude in this way.”

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Executive Director Colin Miller was delighted to accept the Grays’ generous gift. “Many people don’t realize how important donors are to the range of services a community hospital can offer,” he explains. “The Grays’ generosity will benefit the South Muskoka community for many years to come.”