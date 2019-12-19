-18.6 C
Grade 7 Students Explore The Skilled Trades

Grade 7 Students Explore The Skilled Trades

Muskoka411 Staff
Grade 7 students from Trillium Lakelands District School Board will be participating in Trades Day throughout the 2019-2020 school year.

Replacing the previous Tech It Out program, Trades Day is an opportunity for students to learn about career pathways in the skilled trades, including carpentry and plumbing.

Throughout the year, Grade 7 classes from the City of Kawartha Lakes and the County of Haliburton will travel to Fleming College, and Grade 7 classes from the District Municipality of Muskoka will travel to Georgian College. Each class participates in a lab, and creates two projects using tools and techniques they learned throughout the day.

The overall goal of Trades Day is to inspire students, giving them confidence so they are able to see their potential future in a skilled trade career.

