Government Of Canada Introduces Legislation To Support Students In Need

The Government of Canada continues to take action to support Canadian workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing support to those who need it most.

Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, introduced legislation to establish the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB), which would provide income support to post-secondary students who lost work opportunities due to COVID-19.

Through the CESB, currently being considered by Parliament, students who are not receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit would receive $1,250 per month for up to four months (May-August 2020). Students with disabilities, students with dependents would receive an additional $750. The CESB would be available to:

students who are enrolled in a post-secondary education program leading to a degree, diploma, or certificate

students who ended their studies or graduated no earlier than December 2019

high-school graduates who have applied for and will be joining post-secondary programs in the coming months

Canadian students studying abroad meeting one of the above criteria.

The Government of Canada is working to get money quickly into the pockets of Canadians who need it most. Students who have been unable to find employment or self-employment due to COVID-19 during the four week period for which they are applying for the CESB would be able to do so starting in May. Details will be available soon.