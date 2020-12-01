GivingTuesday: Everyone Has Something To Give And Every Act Of Generosity Counts

As a part of a global initiative, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and CanadaHelps are asking all Canadians to show their generosity on Tuesday, December 1, during GivingTuesday, a global day of generosity and unity.

GivingTuesday is all about showing support for communities, charities and non-profits at home and around the world. This year, as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s about finding opportunities to support our neighbours, the small businesses in our communities and those on the front lines continuing to keep us safe.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, we are asking our fellow Canadians not to retreat, but rather to use this GivingTuesday as a way to connect with their communities, neighbours and the causes close to their hearts,” said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. “We encourage all Canadians to rally on this global day of giving and show ourselves as a generous, caring and sharing nation who comes together in times of difficulty to help and give hope to one another.”

“Grassroots generosity and community action are powerful forces for good, especially in turbulent times.” said Marina Glogovac, President & CEO of CanadaHelps. “People can show their generosity in so many ways during GivingTuesday⁠⁠—whether it’s helping a neighbour, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes—everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Canadians can participate in GivingTuesday in a variety of ways:

Supporting grassroots causes and community programs

Donating to their favourite local, national or international charity

Volunteering to help neighbours and community members, while practising safe physical distancing

Sharing stories of giving to encourage others to do the same

Since the onset of COVID-19, many charities have struggled due to cancelled fundraisers and interrupted revenue streams, while demand for their services is higher than ever. Canadians have responded extremely generously to the overwhelming need in our communities. CanadaHelps has seen an increase of 139% in the number of donors and an increase of 92% in the dollars given since mid-March. Whether through donations or other kinds of support, people have found that giving is a way to take positive action during a time when they may otherwise feel powerless. GivingTuesday is a day when all Canadians can celebrate generosity and continue to give together in this time of unprecedented need.

About GivingTuesday (#GivingTuesdayCA)

GivingTuesday unlocks generosity around the world to bring about real change in communities. It’s about so much more than just fundraising: giving back in whatever ways we can including volunteering, donating blood, donating food or clothing, spreading the word, or giving a financial donation. Across Canada and in over 75 countries around the world, GivingTuesday unites communities by sharing our capacity to care for and empower one another. GivingTuesday Canada was co-founded in 2013 by CanadaHelps and GIV3, and is supported by the Rideau Hall Foundation.

