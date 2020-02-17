Get Ready For Snow Starting Tonight Into Tuesday Morning

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

A low pressure system will emerge from Texas and track towards the Great Lakes today. This system will bring an area of snow with it, arriving tonight east of Georgian Bay. The snow will arrive Tuesday morning near and east of the National Capital region. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm will be possible by the time the snow moves out of the area Tuesday evening.

There is some uncertainty as to the exact track of the low, which will affect how much snow falls at a particular location.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected beginning tonight. Motorists should be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.