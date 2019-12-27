Get Ready For A Major Winter Storm Sunday Afternoon Into Monday

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

An intense low from the southwestern United States will bring a winter storm to eastern Ontario and portions of central Ontario Sunday afternoon into Monday. Freezing rain will develop Sunday afternoon in most areas then change to rain Monday morning.

However, the Ottawa Valley will likely see periods of snow and ice pellets develop late Sunday changing to freezing rain early Monday morning and then to drizzle or freezing drizzle Monday afternoon.

Significant ice accumulation will be possible and widespread power outages are expected where freezing rain is the primary type of precipitation.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday afternoon except toward early evening in the Ottawa to Cornwall area.

