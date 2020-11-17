Georgian’s First Virtual Open House Draws Big Crowd

More than 1,900 guests from all over the world signed up to learn about Georgian’s programs and services at the first-ever Virtual Open House on Saturday.

Interested prospective applicants connected with faculty and staff via scheduled virtual drop-in rooms so they could discover what makes the Georgian Experience unique, from our close-knit and welcoming communities, to our focus on hands-on learning, changemaking attitude, advanced technology and entrepreneurial mindset.

Entering through the fall Open House microsite, guests were encouraged to visit different session rooms organized by academic and service areas, in addition to a drop-in room for financial aid and another area to help complete the college application process. Faculty and staff delivered live presentations and attendees were able to ask questions about Georgian’s programs and services. Guests could also take a virtual tour of each of Georgian’s seven campus locations as well as the Arch and Helen Brown Design and Digital Arts Centre in downtown Barrie.

Guests learned about several new programs on offer designed to prepare the next generation of graduates for careers in growing fields with plenty of job opportunity:

Demand for health-care professionals has never been greater; several of Georgian’s health-care sector degree programs such as the Bachelor of Counselling Psychologyand Bachelor of Business Administration (Health Management), are perfectly suited to help address the growing need for qualified talent. Students can study remotely and will be in great demand upon graduation.

More than 670 applications were filed on Saturday and those who applied to at least one Georgian program had the $95 Ontario Colleges Application Service fee waived.

“I’m so incredibly proud of our entire Georgian team and all that they’ve done to ensure our students receive the best experience regardless of whether studying in-person or remotely,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO, Georgian College. “We know the world is changing rapidly – especially around new technologies – and we’ve been strategic, responsive and adaptive, and our students have been absolutely remarkable. Our graduates will be resilient leaders who are job-ready and prepared to take on these new challenges.”

If you missed Open House, you can still connect with us through our Get to Know Georgian events (Nov. 19, 24, Dec. 3 and 8) or contact a student recruitment specialist at recruitment@georgiancollege.ca. And, save the date for our Winter Open House, which is just around the corner on Saturday, Jan. 23.