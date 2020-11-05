Georgian’s First-Ever Virtual Open House Takes Place On Nov. 14

For the first time ever, Georgian is bringing its Open House right to the computers, tablets and mobile devices of prospective students.

If you’re looking into postsecondary education, you should check out Georgian’s Virtual Fall Open House on Saturday, Nov. 14 to learn about programs and services, and connect with our faculty and staff. Open House runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Microsoft Teams live events.

RSVP online (at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse) to have the event link sent to you ahead of time. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win up to $5,000 toward tuition at Georgian and we’ll waive the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) fee if you apply on event day with a Georgian program as your #1 choice.

Virtual Open House is a great opportunity to:

learn about academic programs through live sessions

find out about our supports that ensure student success

learn about OSAP and other financial aid options

take virtual tours of our campuses

If you can’t attend Virtual Open House you can still book a telephone consultation with a member of our recruitment team.

Accelerate your success and see why Georgian has one of the highest graduate employment rates among all 24 Ontario colleges, and is a leader in co-op education. RSVP online.