Georgian Throws Virtual Celebration For Graduates

Since 1968, Georgian has hosted a spring convocation to celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates.

While the college can’t host an in-person convocation during the pandemic, the college still wanted to roll out the virtual red carpet to recognize almost 3,000 graduates who expected to cross the stage this month.

“This has been a challenging year for our graduates, it certainly isn’t what they expected,” said MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO. “We’re proud of their accomplishments and resilience and want to celebrate them now by welcoming them into the Georgian alumni family, which now numbers more than 85,000 worldwide!”

On June 30, Georgian will launch a virtual celebration at proudgeorgiangrad.ca, featuring congratulatory videos, a graduate scroll, virtual photo booth, social media message board and more. Graduates are encouraged to host watch parties with their classmates, family and friends.

Fellow alumni will also welcome the Class of 2020 into the Georgian alumni ranks, including Canadian Olympian and host of The Amazing Race Canada, Jon Montgomery who has provided a video greeting.

Montgomery graduated from Georgian’s Business Administration – Automotive Marketing program in 2000. He said his education, and his experience with the Georgian College Auto Show, gave him the confidence to market himself, to communicate effectively, and to work well with others.

Any graduate who has not yet registered is encouraged to do so at proudgeorgiangrad.ca and to use the hashtag #ProudGeorgianGrad in their social media posts on June 30.

This virtual celebration does not replace the official convocation ceremony, which will be held in the future. Graduates will also receive their credential by mail this summer.