Georgian Rolls Out Summer Semester And Prepares For A Busy Fall And Winter

The Georgian College Muskoka Campus may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still offering summer programs and services, and looking ahead to the fall semester and beyond.

Part-time Practical Nursing students are moving through their syllabus online and will complete lab recovery components on campus mid-August. Some applicants for the January cohort and new part-time delivery format of the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program that starts in September are upgrading their marks remotely through Academic and Career Preparation (ACP). Staff continue to process applications – which are still being accepted – for ACP and both the nursing and PSW programs. The construction trades pre-apprenticeship, oversubscribed the past two years, is also a go and will start Aug. 10. In addition to pre-apprenticeship, the campus will roll out a series of Trade Your Job boot camps in the fall.

The campus’ success and ability to adapt to the changing educational landscape during the pandemic reflects the life and vitality of the community and region, said Associate Dean Mac Greaves.

“Beyond the bricks and mortar, there’s a palpable feeling of enthusiasm and anticipation on campus that speaks to a long and exciting future ahead,” Greaves said. “Our continuing partnerships with government, community and business partners and the region in general – combined with a collaborative drive to provide the community with the skilled workers and health sciences professionals it demands – has paid dividends and will continue to do so for many years to come.”

The college is posting regular updates around the delivery of the fall semester as well as answers to frequently asked questions, and prospective students are encouraged to visit the website.

For more information on the application process for the nursing and PSW programs or ACP, please email muskoka@georgiancollege.ca. To see what life is like at the campus, visitGeorgianCollege.ca/muskoka, follow them on social media (@GeorgianMuskoka) or view the Georgian Muskoka playlist on YouTube.

Photo: Part-time Practical Nursing alumnae Melissa Jones works on their skills in the Georgian College Muskoka Campus’ state-of-the-art nursing simulation lab. The lab also features workspace for the Part-time Personal Support Worker program.