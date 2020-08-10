Georgian Offering Virtual Events For People Who Want To Go Back To College

Thinking of training for a new career but don’t know where to start? Georgian can help. The college is offering two Get Help to Go Back virtual events this month – one on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. and the other on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can:

learn about Georgian’s flexible study options, including 130+ programs and opportunities for full-time, part-time and online delivery

explore ways to enhance their skills and upgrade their academics

get information on the many supports available to students

find out about the new Georgian Learning Guarantee

discover financial aid options

hear about Second Career, a government program that helps laid off workers train for high-demand jobs

get an update on Georgian’s program delivery plans for fall semester

and more

There will also be a Q&A session where people can ask about all things Georgian. Plus, those ready can learn how Georgian will cover the $95 OCAS application fee so they can apply for FREE!

“Get Help to Go Back is ideal for those thinking of training for a new career, or even upgrading their skills, but who aren’t sure where to start,” said Kristy Linklater, Manager, Marketing and Recruitment. “Our knowledgeable and friendly student recruitment team is here to answer all your questions. We can’t wait to meet you virtually!”

Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetHelptoGoBack.