Georgian Offering Virtual Event For People Who Want To Go Back To College

Thinking of training for a new career but don’t know where to start? Georgian can help. The college is offering a Get Help to Go Back virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Participants can:

learn about Georgian’s flexible study options, including 130+ programs and opportunities for full-time, part-time and online delivery

explore ways to enhance their skills and upgrade their academics

get information on the many supports available to students

discover financial aid options

hear about Second Career, a government program that helps laid off workers train for high-demand jobs

get an update on Georgian’s program delivery plans for fall semester

There will also be a Q&A session where people can ask about all things Georgian. Plus, we’ll cover the $95 OCAS application fee for those who are ready to apply.

“Our first virtual Get Help to Go Back events held in August were well attended and it showed us that people want to connect virtually to find out what we can offer them,” said Kristy Linklater, Manager, Marketing and Recruitment. “In this economic climate we find ourselves in, there are many people who want to change their career, but may need to get additional training before they can. Get Help to Go Back is ideal for those thinking of training for a new career, or even upgrading their skills, but aren’t sure where to start.

Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetHelptoGoBack.