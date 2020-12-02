Generous Community Steps Up In Parry Sound With Donations

The West Parry Sound OPP collected food and other items last Saturday in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

The generous community responded by donating 1053lbs of food and over $1800 in cash or gift cards.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys at 25 Pine Drive, and No Frills at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

The OPP are thanking the Parry Sound High School for collecting 187lbs of food and $250.

Harvest Share food bank said, “This will allow many locals to have a Happy Holiday Season”