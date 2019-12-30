Gas Station Robbed On Highway 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a robbery which occurred in the township of Oro-Medonte.
On December 28, 2019, shortly after midnight, a male walked into the Esso station on Highway 11 and demanded cash and cigarettes. After a brief verbal interaction, the employee complied and the male fled the area northbound on foot.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian Male.
- Approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall.
- Slim build
- Wearing a black zip up jacket with the hood up and a baseball hat underneath
- Dark pants
- Black boots
- Dark gloves with writing on the back of the hands
- Small green camouflaged bag
If anyone was driving in the area of Highway 11 and Line 7 between the hours of 11 p.m. on December 27, 2019 and 3:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019 and has dash cam footage or has seen a person matching this description, you are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.