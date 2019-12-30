Gas Station Robbed On Highway 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating a robbery which occurred in the township of Oro-Medonte.

On December 28, 2019, shortly after midnight, a male walked into the Esso station on Highway 11 and demanded cash and cigarettes. After a brief verbal interaction, the employee complied and the male fled the area northbound on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian Male.

Approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Slim build

Wearing a black zip up jacket with the hood up and a baseball hat underneath

Dark pants

Black boots

Dark gloves with writing on the back of the hands

Small green camouflaged bag

If anyone was driving in the area of Highway 11 and Line 7 between the hours of 11 p.m. on December 27, 2019 and 3:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019 and has dash cam footage or has seen a person matching this description, you are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.