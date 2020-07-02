Garth Brooks Accomplishes The Impossible

Entertaining Over 350,000 Fans With A One Night Only Live Concert At Drive-In Theaters Across North America

Garth Brooks managed to accomplish the impossible! On Saturday June 29th, 2020, he entertained over 350,000 fans with a one night only live concert at drive-in theaters across North America. Fans were able to enjoy this special event, with friends and family, from the safety of their own vehicle.

It was the first time anything like this had ever been done. The concert was created exclusively for this event. It was recorded in Nashville, with the full band.

“This time, I was the fan and the people were the entertainment. Watching people all night from coast to coast, in Canada and here in the U.S., laughing, dancing, and singing, made me smile,” said Garth Brooks. “It reminded me how much I miss the crazy, happy, and unpredictable life we lead as entertainers. For one night, things seemed…right.”

The event was produced by Encore Live.

The show adhered to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates.