Fuel Spill In Port Carling May Impact Private Water Supplies

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising the public of a small diesel fuel spill into Henshaw Lake, Port Carling. Private drinking water supplies may be impacted if they are drawn from Henshaw Lake. Private well water under the direct influence of surface water in this area may also be impacted by the fuel spill.

As a precaution, SMDHU is recommending that residents not use their private water supply if a sheen or fuel smell is present in surface water near their home and that an alternate water source should be used. Drinking water samples can be submitted to a licensed laboratory for testing if you have a private water supply that may have been impacted by the recent fuel spill.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) is monitoring the on-going clean-up.

More information on testing private water supplies through licensed laboratories can be found at www.smdhu.org or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.