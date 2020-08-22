Fresh Imported Peaches Recalled By Prima Wawona Due To Salmonella

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume and retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes not to serve, use, or sell the products described below.

Prima Wawona, located in Fresno, California, has recalled fresh peaches with various brand names due to possible Salmonella contamination. Various importers in Canada are conducting a recall of the affected products.

Peaches with the same PLU numbers and that are Product of Canada are not affected.

Recalled Products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information Harvest Sweet

Sweet 2 Eat

Prima

Sweet Value

Wawona Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 4037 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Harvest Sweet

Sweet 2 Eat

Prima

Sweet Value

Wawona Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 4038 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Harvest Sweet

Sweet 2 Eat

Prima

Sweet Value

Wawona Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 4044 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Harvest Sweet

Sweet 2 Eat

Prima

Sweet Value

Wawona White Peaches Variable PLU 4401 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O Organic Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 94037 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O Organic Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 94038 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O Organic Yellow Peaches Variable PLU 94044 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Sweet 2 Eat Organic White Peaches Variable PLU 94401 All peaches sold from June 1, 2020 up to and including August 22, 2020. These peaches may have been sold loose or in bulk, with or without a brand name. These peaches may have been repackaged into a variety of formats. Wawona Peaches 907 g /

2 lbs 0 33383 32200 1 All packages sold from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020, inclusively. None Wegmans Peaches 907 g /

2 lbs 0 77890 49048 8 All packages sold from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020, inclusively. None Extrafresh Peaches 907 g /

2 lbs 0 33383 02071 6 CPO3148, CPO3164, CPO3163, CPO3186, CPO3207, CPO3213, CPO3228, CPO3265, CPO3281, CPO3302, CPO3328, CPO3354, MPO0500, MPO0503, MPO0524, MPO0671, MPO0678, MPO0689, MPO0693, MPO0703, MPO0716, MPO0725, MPO0730, MPO0767, MPO0795. None

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the peaches, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

This advisory was triggered by a recall in the United States by Prima Wawona located in Fresno, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness.