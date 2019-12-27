Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Afternoon Into Monday Morning For Several Areas

Special weather statement issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Periods of rain are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will be very close and even just below the freezing mark in some areas. As a result there will be the threat for areas of freezing rain.

Local icy roads and sidewalks are expected. In a few areas, temperatures may be just cold enough to allow for ice to accumulate on trees and wires. This could produce power outages.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor this situation closely.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.