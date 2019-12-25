Freezing Rain Likely Thursday Afternoon Or Evening

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls, O

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

A weak low pressure system will send precipitation towards the region Thursday afternoon into the evening. A period of freezing rain may develop that could warrant freezing rain warnings. Travel may be impacted in the Thursday afternoon to early Friday time period as untreated surfaces may become slippery.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.