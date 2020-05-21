Four Charged In Haliburton With Trafficking Cocaine

On Wednesday May 13, 2020, the Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes Central Street Crime Unit with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at an address on Mountain Street in Dysart et al. Seized at this address was a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of Canadian currency. This investigation was the result of several months of investigation aimed at drug trafficking in the Haliburton Highlands.

As a result of this investigation, several individuals have been arrested and charged:

Byron Lott (59 years of age) of Haliburton, Ontario

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance- cocaine

Albany Stock (49 years of age) of Haliburton, Ontario

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance- cocaine

Terry Barlow (60 years of age) of Haliburton, Ontario

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance- cocaine

Tammy Maher (49 years of age) of Haliburton, Ontario

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance- cocaine

All were released and are scheduled to appear in Minden Court on September 2, 2020.

The OPP encourage members of the public to report these activities to police so they may be investigated in an effort to reduce the harm and social impact on our communities and residents.

If you would like to report information to the police you can call the OPP at 1-888-310 1122, you may also report online at opp.ca, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.