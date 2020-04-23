For Sale – The Popular Do Muskoka Canvas Tote Bag

Do Muskoka Canvas Tote Bag

Price

$12 tax included pick up

or $12 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Features

One size – one colour

Colours Black and tan with white stripe

2 strong straps for over the shoulder use or carry by hand

2 separate large pockets with strong velcro

Water resistant material

Side pocket with zipper to protect your wallet, keys or phone

This item was sold out in early 2019 and is back in stock

Reasons to purchase

Great for the beach, boat, shopping and makes a great gift too!

Some people have received the bags for Christmas gifts

AirBnB hosts bought them for guests who were saying

Several were purchased for a wedding party and they filled with local products

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.