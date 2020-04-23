For Sale – The Popular Do Muskoka Canvas Tote Bag

Do Muskoka Canvas Tote Bag
Price
$12 tax included pick up
or $12 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Features
One size – one colour
Colours Black and tan with white stripe
2 strong straps for over the shoulder use or carry by hand
2 separate large pockets with strong velcro
Water resistant material
Side pocket with zipper to protect your wallet, keys or phone
This item was sold out in early 2019 and is back in stock
Reasons to purchase
Great for the beach, boat, shopping and makes a great gift too!
Some people have received the bags for Christmas gifts
AirBnB hosts bought them for guests who were saying
Several were purchased for a wedding party and they filled with local products
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.