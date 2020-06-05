For Sale – SOPURE Unscented Sanitizer Spray

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Price

$4 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst starting Sunday

or $4 tax included plus shipping costs starting Sunday

Product Information

Great for the home, office, vehicle, cleaning masks etc

Antiseptic skin cleanser Hand / Surface Spray Sanitizer SoPure Antiseptic Skin Cleanser kills harmful bacteria and germs on contact. This unscented formula is fragrance-free and tough on germs! This 80% alcohol base spray is infused with Vitamin E and Aloe to prevent your skin from drying out. Small enough to have on the go, strong enough to kill the germs with 1 spray. This product is made in Canada and requires no rinsing and does not leave a sticky residue. Brand: SoPure

Size: 2 fl. oz / 59 mL

Ethyl Alcohol: 80 % Registered with Health Canada. Meets All Specifications for Hand Cleaners in Canada. Ethyl alcohol 80% w/w PURPOSE: Antiseptic Spray product on dry hands, rub for 30 seconds. This product should be used as part of the daily cleansing routine. Store below 110ºF (43ºC). May discolour certain fabrics or surfaces. Good hand hygiene is central to good health year-round, not just in cold and flu season or during outbreaks like COVID-19. SoPure Antispect Skin Cleanser is an alcohol-based hand / surface sanitizer that kills microbes, to protect hands from contagious illnesses. Formulated to destroy germs, not your skin. One Step is enriched with aloe and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and supple. This 2oz bottle is small enough to keep on the go, and strong enough to keep you safe!

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

