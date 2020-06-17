For Sale – Sanitizing Wipes

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.
Price
$15 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $15 tax included plus shipping costs
Features:
80 sheets / per Package
Dimensions: 200 x 180mm
Amino acid extract
Conform to EU standards
High Quality
Ingredients: pure water, benzyl ammonium chloride, non-woven
Functions:
inhibit Bacteria / Virus / COVID-19 effectively
Product Warnings:
-For external use only. Do not use as personal hygiene product or baby wipe.
-Avoid contact with eyes and wounds.
-Keep out of reach of children and pets.
-Do not use with bleach products, other cleaning products or chemicals.
-If use on surface that may contact with food or baby product, rinse with water is highly recommended.
-Dispose of wipes in trash. Do not flush.
Store in cool & dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Click Here for Do Muskoka items
Click Here for Disposable Masks
Click Here for Face Shields
Click Here for Hand Sanitizer
Click Here for Reusable Masks Child or Adult
Click Here for spray / Surface Sanitizer
Contact us if you need gloves
