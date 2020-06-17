For Sale – Sanitizing Wipes

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Price

$15 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $15 tax included plus shipping costs

Features:

80 sheets / per Package

Dimensions: 200 x 180mm

Amino acid extract

Conform to EU standards

High Quality

Ingredients: pure water, benzyl ammonium chloride, non-woven

Functions:

inhibit Bacteria / Virus / COVID-19 effectively

Product Warnings:

-For external use only. Do not use as personal hygiene product or baby wipe.

-Avoid contact with eyes and wounds.

-Keep out of reach of children and pets.

-Do not use with bleach products, other cleaning products or chemicals.

-If use on surface that may contact with food or baby product, rinse with water is highly recommended.

-Dispose of wipes in trash. Do not flush.

Store in cool & dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

