For Sale – Reusable Face Mask

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.
Price
$5 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $5 tax included plus shipping costs
Product Information
White
Our Personal Protection Face Masks are designed and manufactured in Canada to keep you and those around you safe.
Our Face Masks are made with Hospital-grade material adhering to specifications as set out by the CDC. For civilian use for adults. Contact us for children size
Features
- 2 layers of 100% Polypropylene 25 gsm
- Pliable Nose Guard for comfort
- 1/4″ elastic ear-loop
- Washable and Reusable
Cleaning/disinfecting
- Wash with soap and warm water after each use
- Hang to dry
- Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasives
Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam told Canadians that wearing non-medical masks or face coverings is recommended “as an added layer of protection when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.” Prime Minister Trudeau says he plans to wear a mask on Parliament Hill.
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Quantity of items may change without notice.
