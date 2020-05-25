For Sale – Reusable Face Mask

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Price

$5 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $5 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Information 

White

Our Personal Protection Face Masks are designed and manufactured in Canada to keep you and those around you safe.

Our Face Masks are made with Hospital-grade material adhering to specifications as set out by the CDC.  For civilian use for adults. Contact us for children size

Features

  • 2 layers of 100% Polypropylene 25 gsm
  • Pliable Nose Guard for comfort
  • 1/4″ elastic ear-loop
  • Washable and Reusable


Cleaning/disinfecting

  • Wash with soap and warm water after each use
  • Hang to dry
  • Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasives

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam told Canadians that wearing non-medical masks or face coverings is recommended “as an added layer of protection when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.” Prime Minister Trudeau says he plans to wear a mask on Parliament Hill.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or  e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

Click Here for Do Muskoka items

Click Here for disposable masks

Click Here for Face Shields

Click Here for Hand Sanitizer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here