For Sale – Reusable Face Mask

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Price

$5 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $5 tax included plus shipping costs

Product Information

White

Our Personal Protection Face Masks are designed and manufactured in Canada to keep you and those around you safe.

Our Face Masks are made with Hospital-grade material adhering to specifications as set out by the CDC. For civilian use for adults. Contact us for children size

Features

2 layers of 100% Polypropylene 25 gsm

Pliable Nose Guard for comfort

1/4″ elastic ear-loop

Washable and Reusable



Cleaning/disinfecting

Wash with soap and warm water after each use

Hang to dry

Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasives

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam told Canadians that wearing non-medical masks or face coverings is recommended “as an added layer of protection when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.” Prime Minister Trudeau says he plans to wear a mask on Parliament Hill.