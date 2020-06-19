For Sale – Infrared Forehead Thermometer

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Price

$65 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst

or $65 tax included plus shipping costs

Features: 

Touchless Measurement: Can detect forehead temperature without touching the skin.
Adequate distance: 1-3 cm.
It can effectively prevent cross-infection.
Color & Sound Alarm: This thermometer adopts LCD digital screen with 3 color backlighting.
Multiple Functions: The infrared thermometer is designed to detect body temperature and surface temperature of objects. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Model: HG01.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or  e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

