For Sale – Hand Sanitizer

We have worked hard to secure hand sanitizer from a supplier for consumers and businesses that need some. The supplier is also donating hand sanitizer to first responders, hospitals, shelters, food banks, long term Care homes and more.

Pricing

$9 Each tax included. Limit 2 per family

or $9 tax included plus shipping costs. Limit 2 per family

Businesses who are offering this product also have it at the same price.

Not eligible to be reported for price gouging

Product Information:

Health Canada Approved

NPN #80098409

WHO Hand Rub Formula

Medicinal ingredients

Ethyl alcohol (Grain alcohol, Ethanol)

79 % alc/vol.

Non-medical ingredients

Hydrogen peroxide

Glycerin

Water

Antiseptic (skin) cleanser

Effective in destroying (harmful) bacteria to provide antiseptic cleansing. For personal hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of bacteria. Kills harmful bacteria/germs.

Recommended dose

Adults 18 years and older:

For occasional and personal domestic use. Rub thoroughly into hands for at least 30 seconds. Allow to dry.

Adolescents 12 – 17 years:

Supervise children when they use this product. For occasional and personal domestic use. Rub thoroughly into hands for at least 30 seconds. Allow to dry.

Children 2 – 11 years:

Supervise children when they use this product. For occasional and personal domestic use. Rub thoroughly into hands for at least 30 seconds. Allow to dry.

Contraindications

Do not use on children/infants less than 2 years of age (unless directed by a doctor/ physician/ health care practitioner/ health care provider/ health care professional).

Bottle

Net weight: 290 ML / bottle

Material: PP M/L squeezable bottle

Dimensions: 5.25 x 2.982 x 1.95 inches

Cap: 2 inch ultra snap top, flat seal, poke a small hole in seal, pour slowly.

Pick ups and shipments start Saturday

How to order (2 per family)

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

Click Here to purchase Do Muskoka items