For Sale – Hand Sanitizer 16oz Bottles 

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Zero Tolerance Plus Hand Sanitizer 16oz Bottles

Great for home, work or vehicle

Price

$15 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst start Thursday

or $15 tax included plus shipping costs start Thursday

Product Information

How to order

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

SECTION 01: CHEMICAL PRODUCT AND COMPANY IDENTIFICATION

MANUFACTURER ……………………….… Beauty in Bulk

PREPARATION DATE.……………………. March 1, 2020

TELEPHONE…………………………………

PRODUCT NAME……………………………Zero Tolerance Plus Hand Sanitizer Gel

CHEMICAL FORMULA……………………. Ethyl Alcohol, DI Water, Carbopol 940, Mineral Oil, Perfume, Vitamin E, Triethanolamine

MOLECULAR WEIGHT……………………N/A

CHEMICAL FAMILY………………………N/A

MATERIAL USE……………………………..see above

CAS NUMBER (D.S.L. REPORTING)…..…

SECTION 02: COMPOSITION/INFORMATION ON INGREDIENTS

HAZARDOUS INGREDIENTS: % T.L.V C.A.S # LD/50,ROUTE,SPECIES LC/50,ROUTE,SPECIES

Ethyl Alcohol 70%

SECTION 03: HAZARDS IDENTIFICATION

ROUTE OF ENTRY:

SKIN CONTACT…………………..none

SKIN ABSORPTION………………none, harmless

EYE CONTACT……………………severe irritation

INHALATION…………………..….N/A

INGESTION……………………..….could be fatal

EFFECTS OF ACUTE EXPOSURE……………N/A

EFFECTS OF CHRONIC EXPOSURE…..……N/A

INHALATION, CHRONIC….…..……N/A

SECTION 04: FIRST AID MEASURES

INSTRUCTIONS………..…………………… In case of ingestion or eye contact, drink or wash with cold water and immediately seek medical help.

SECTION 5: FIRE-FIGHTING MEASURES

T.D.G. FLAM. CLASS……….………….……}Yes

FLAMMABILITY…………………..……….. } Yes

CONDITIONS?……………………………… .} Excessive heat/open flame

EXTINGUISHING MEDIA……………………}Apply all purpose type foam or water spray

SPECIAL PROCEDURES………………….…..}

FLASH POINT (C), METHOD…………………}14 (TCC)

AUTO IGNITION TEMPERATURE……….…} N/A

UPPER FLAMMABLVE LIMIT (% BY VOL.)………. } N/A

LOWER FLAMMABLE LIMIT (% BY VOL.)…….. } N/A

EXPLOSION DATA

EXPLOSIVE POWER……………… N/A

RATE OF BURNING……………..…} N/A

SENSITIVITY TO STATIC DISCHARGE……………………. } N/A

SENSITIVITY TO IMPACT………………..…} N/A

HAZARDOUS COMBUSTION PRODUCTS…. See hazardous decomposition products.

SECTION 06: ACCIDENTAL RELEASE MEASURES

LEAK/SPILL………………………………….….. Ventilate, eliminate all sources of ignition

SECTION 07: HANDLING AND STORAGE

HANDLING PROCEDURES AND EQUIPMENT …………… Keep away from heat and spark

STORAGE NEEDS……………………………… Keep away from heat and spark

SECTION 08: EXPOSURE CONTROLS/PERSONAL PROTECTION

GLOVES/TYPE…………………………………… vinyl gloves

RESPIRATORY/TYPE…………………………… yes, filter mask

EYE/TYPE…………………………………………. Protective goggles

FOOTWEAR/TYPE……………………………….. yes, plastic, rubber

CLOTHING/TYPE………………………………… yes, reg

OTHER/TYPE……………………………………… ventilate adequately

ENGINEERING CONTROLS………………………. N.AP.

SECTION 09: PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PROPERTIES

PHYSICAL STATE………………………………… clear gel

ODOR………………………………………………..perfumed

ODOR THRESHOLD………………………………

VAPOUR PRESSURE (MMHG)…………………….}

VAPOUR DENSITY (AIR=1)………………………}

BOILING POINT ……………………………………

PH …………………………………………………….. 6-7

SPECIFIC GRAVITY (WATER =1)……………….. 90 CL

SOLUBILITY IN WATER (%W/W)………………. 90%

COEFFICIENT OF WATER/OIL DIST……………

SECTION 10: STABILITY AND REACTIVITY

CHEMICAL STABILITY:

YES……………………………… Yes

NO, WHICH CONDITIONS?

COMPATABILITY WITH OTHER SUBSTANCES:

YES

NO, WHICH ONES? …………… N/A

REACTIVITY CONDITION?………………. N/A

HAZARDOUS PRODUCTS OF

DECOMPOSITION………………………….. N/A

SECTION 11: TOXICOLOGICAL INFORMATION

EXPOSURE LIMIT OF MATERIAL…………. See #2

CARCINOGENICITY OF MATERIAL…….…

REPRODUCTIVE EFFECTS……………………

IRRITANCY OF MATERIAL………………… see #3

SENSITIZING CAPABILITY OF MATERIAL……………… N/A

SYNERGISTIC MATERIALS………………….N/A

SECTION 12: ECOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS

SECTION 13: DISPOSAL CONSIDERATIONS

WASTE DISPOSAL METHOD…………………. In accordance with government and local municipal law.

SECTION 14: TRANSPORT INFORMATION

UN NUMBER……………………………..}

T.D.G. CLASSIFICATION………………} N/A

PACKING GROUP……………………….}

SPECIAL SHIPPING INSTRUCTIONS..}

SECTION 15: REGULATORY INFORMATION

WHMIS CLASSIFICATION…………………..}

CPR COMPLIANCE………………………….} N/A

SECTION 16: OTHER INFORMATION

N.AV.=NOT AVAILABLE

N.AP.=NOT APPLICABLE

® IS A REISTERED TRADE MARK OF: