For Sale – Green Dolphin Wipe & Sanitize Cleaner 750ml

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.
Price
Average retail price is $11- $19
Our price
$10 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst
or $10 tax included plus shipping costs
Green Dolphin is a pioneer in eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning products. The company’s lineup includes a wide array of highly effective products that are light on the environment.
- Sanitizes and Eliminates Household Bacteria
- 750ml Bottle With Spray Attachment
How to order
Click here to fill out the order form.
Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped
Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.
All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges
Click Here for Do Muskoka items
Click Here for Disposable Masks
Click Here for Face Shields
Click Here for Hand Sanitizer
Click Here for Reusable Masks Child or Adult
Click Here for spray / Surface Sanitizer
Click Here for wipes
Click Here for Wipe & Sanitize Cleaner
Contact us if you need gloves
