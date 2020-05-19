For Sale – Face Shields

The Do Muskoka clothing line is shifting its resources and working hard with suppliers and partners to get members of the public and businesses personal protective equipment right away.

Face Sields

Price

$13 each tax included for pick up in Gravenhurst start Thursday

or $13 tax included plus shipping costs start Thursday

Product Information

Face Shields are a front line essential. Made from from 10mil clear PET, a foam cushion, and an elastic headband, this piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) is important for health care providers and other essential workers. To wear the face shield, stretch the elastic around your head so that the foam sits on your forehead. This product is suitable for individual use only (do not share a face shield). Store it in a safe, clean, and dry area, such as a Ziploc bag. After 7 days of use, dispose into the recycling bin.

FDA Compliant Meets FDA requirements under 21 CFR 177.1630 and 177.1350, paragraphs (a), (c), (d), and (e).

Easy to Clean Clean both sides with soap and warm water after each use. Apply sanitizer with a paper towel. Don’t use aggressive cleaning agents.

Giving Back A portion of proceeds for this product goes towards supporting a local hospital.

How to order

Click here to fill out the order form.

Contactless pick up in Gravenhurst or have it shipped

Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com with questions.

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges

Quantity of items may change without notice.

